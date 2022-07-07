Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,600 in the last 365 days.

$5 million provided for Cygnet road safety upgrade



7 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is working hard to improve road safety around the State.

We have provided $5 million to the Huon Valley Council for its Cygnet Township Safety Upgrade.

The $5 million grant will help the council complete its Mary Street upgrade by building an alternative route through the town.

High population growth around Cygnet is significantly affecting Mary Street, which is part of the Channel Highway and the only thoroughfare through the Cygnet township.

This is resulting in significant congestion with limited parking opportunities and increased safety risks for pedestrians crossing the road.

The project will relieve congestion and improve safety by providing an alternative route for local traffic to access the town centre. The upgrade will also allow street closures for special events such as the Cygnet Folk Festival and ANZAC Day parade.

It will allow for future expansion of the town centre and deliver opportunities for more retail outlets to expand into a new street, providing significant benefit to the town through job creation.

It will also provide increased parking off Mary Street and facilitate the proposed creation of a walking trail.

The grant will be provided in three instalments over two years.

More Media Releases from Michael Ferguson

More Media Releases from the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

You just read:

$5 million provided for Cygnet road safety upgrade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.