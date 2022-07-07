$5 million provided for Cygnet road safety upgrade

7 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is working hard to improve road safety around the State.

We have provided $5 million to the Huon Valley Council for its Cygnet Township Safety Upgrade.

The $5 million grant will help the council complete its Mary Street upgrade by building an alternative route through the town.

High population growth around Cygnet is significantly affecting Mary Street, which is part of the Channel Highway and the only thoroughfare through the Cygnet township.

This is resulting in significant congestion with limited parking opportunities and increased safety risks for pedestrians crossing the road.

The project will relieve congestion and improve safety by providing an alternative route for local traffic to access the town centre. The upgrade will also allow street closures for special events such as the Cygnet Folk Festival and ANZAC Day parade.

It will allow for future expansion of the town centre and deliver opportunities for more retail outlets to expand into a new street, providing significant benefit to the town through job creation.

It will also provide increased parking off Mary Street and facilitate the proposed creation of a walking trail.

The grant will be provided in three instalments over two years.

