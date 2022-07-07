Matthews Solicitors' LEAP forward with Zylpha document bundling
Matthews Solicitors' look back at the effect Zylpha's document bundling technology has had on the firm, evaluating the impact on staff and clients alike.
I would say productivity has improved by 70% as we're all now spending less time building bundles manually, which as you can imagine, has been a huge relief amongst the staff.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a LEAP case management system at the heart of their business it was essential Matthews Solicitors found a document bundling solution that would integrate seamlessly. After trialling several providers, Zylpha Bundling stood out as the obvious choice. Now two years on Matthews look back at the effect Zylpha's document bundling technology has had on the firm, evaluating the impact on staff and clients alike.
— Brenda Devereux, Legal Executive at Matthews Solicitors
County Dublin business law specialists, Matthews Solicitors, have considerable experience in conveyancing, probate, commercial litigation, personal injury, company, and family law. Widely considered "trustworthy solicitors", the firm's integrity and excellent reputation delivers piece of mind to clients on both business and personal legal issues.
In 2020, when working from home became essential for businesses everywhere, Principal of the firm, Peter Matthews' goal was clear - utilise the latest software and IT to ensure to the day-to-day running of the business remains steadfast.
Brenda Devereux, Legal Executive at Matthews Solicitors, has been an avid user of Zylpha Bundling ever since.
"I'm sure it's no surprise to hear that lockdown changed the day-to-day operational side of the firm dramatically. Suddenly we found ourselves working in silos with limited access to the everyday essentials an office provides: photocopiers, stationery supplies and of course colleagues. It was paramount that we kept productivity going and the lines of communication open.
"We had been looking at moving to a document bundling system ahead of lockdown but the need to make the move became a priority very quickly. Having done a lot of the groundwork already we knew that Zylpha was a key contender, so once we realised the extent of their expertise and the breadth of their bundling integration capabilities, there really was no one else that came close.
"I've been using Zylpha Bundling on a daily basis and am now a firm advocate of the product. The time and money it saves the business in terms of man hours, storage, and reams of paper alone, has been vast, but it is the unseen benefits that make the biggest difference for me. It is so incredibly easy to use - I can access my files within LEAP with a click of a button, which makes building bundles a breeze, particularly when you compare it to the way we used to work. Overall, I would say productivity has improved by 70% as we're all now spending less time building bundles manually, which as you can imagine, has been a huge relief amongst the staff."
David Chapman - Head of Sales & Marketing of Zylpha responds:
"Matthews Solicitors have been using Zylpha Bundling at our highest Enterprise level for the last 2 years. It is great to hear that it has been well received throughout the firm and is continuing to prove its worth. Making lawyers lives easier is Zylpha's ethos, so to get such great feedback to that affect is brilliant. It's been an absolute pleasure to work with the team at Matthews and we look forward to working with them on other areas of the business."
Zylpha helps customers produce electronic bundles and briefs in a quick and timely manner through the use of easy to use and intuitive software. The technology is available through integrations with leading legal systems including Visualfiles, LEAP, iManage, Peppermint and NetDocuments.
Striving to make access to document bundling available to legal teams of all sizes, regardless of budget or capacity requirement, Zylpha clients can choose from pay-as-you-go price plans to a fully integrated Enterprise solution. And now in an industry first, Zylpha bundling is available for free online too.
David Chapman
Zylpha
+44 1962 658 881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn