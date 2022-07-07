Matthews Solicitors' LEAP forward with Zylpha document bundling

Matthews Solicitors Logo Zylpha logo

Matthews Solicitors' look back at the effect Zylpha's document bundling technology has had on the firm, evaluating the impact on staff and clients alike.

I would say productivity has improved by 70% as we're all now spending less time building bundles manually, which as you can imagine, has been a huge relief amongst the staff.” — Brenda Devereux, Legal Executive at Matthews Solicitors