MarketResearchReports.com: Global Electrical Control Panel Market to Reach USD 1.69 billion by 2027
The report reveals top three companies Eaton Corporation, ABB, and Legrand control a 9% market share in the electrical control panel industryLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electrical control panel is an enclosure, typically a metal box or plastic molding which contains important electrical components that control and monitor a number of mechanical processes. The electrical control panel starts or stops a number of equipments through switchgear and SCADA automation by using MCCB, Contractor, PLC, Overload relay and plug-in relay, etc.
According to our recent study, the Global Electric Control Panel market has a total revenue of 1065 million USD back in 2016 and increased to 1259 M USD in 2021. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Electric Control Panel markets can be 1696 M USD by 2027. The CAGR of the Electric Control Panel is 5.15% from 2021 to 2027.
In various industries, electrical consultants design electric distribution boards with a distribution transformer. Also, electrical contractors supply MCC Panel and APFC Panel to enhance their functionality. Apart from this, when a consumer opts to install a solar power plant, products like Solar ACDB and Solar DCDB Feeder Pillar and Junction Box along with synchronizing panels are also available in the market.
North America was the largest revenue market with a market share of 29.60% in 2016 and 29.90% in 2021, an increase of 0.3%. In 2021, the Europe market share was 26.60%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote the development of the market.
The industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Eaton Corporation, ABB, and Legrand with a revenue market share of 3.5%, 3.1%, and 2.8% in 2020.
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/arsta/global-electric-control-panel-market-research-report-2022-ast
Browse more details here: Electrical Component Market Reports
For Tailor-made research services please visit: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn