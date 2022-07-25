New TV Series Exposes The Myth of Teacup Pigs

Piggie Stars of Pig Little Lies Courtesy Pig Little Lies UnchainedTV FREE Global Streaming Network UnchainedTV is your portal to a healthier, kinder, low-carbon footprint lifestyle Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV Founder

Pig Little Lies is a groundbreaking TV series that is exposing the lie of “teacup” pigs. There is no such thing.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of pigs are being abandoned when they grow too big. Shelters and non-profit rescue organizations are being overrun. All because scammers are selling baby piglets disguised as full-grown “teacup” or "pocket" pigs. UnchainedTV is streaming the world’s first reality TV series starring pigs to educate the public about this racket.

Dante and Beatrice are a bonded pair of potbellied pigs dumped at a high-kill shelter in Southern California. After being rescued by animal-loving country singer Simone Reyes, the pigs end up on the property of Cindy Brady, an LA-based wildlife rehabber. When it turns out that Beatrice is pregnant and gives birth to a baker’s dozen of piglets, it brings home the point: when you get a pig, be ready for anything.

You can binge watch all 5 episodes on UnchainedTV, a global, non-profit, free, streaming TV network. Says UnchainedTV President Jane Velez-Mitchell, a New York Times best-selling author and journalist, “We used a fun approach to send a serious message. This scam is happening all over America."

Pig Little Lies also features Teri Crutchfield, of Saving Animals and Healing Hearts: “We get easily get 5-10 calls a week from people who have so-called miniature pigs and are trying to dump them because they’re too big. And, these pigs are pouring into shelters. It’s a tragedy that could be avoided if we just stopped breeding them for profit.” Some of these pigs can grow to more than 200 pounds. Even the smallest, rare breeds feature pigs that are way too big for a teacup.

