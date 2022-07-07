Championship Rounds, Round 2 by Bernard Fernandez Rebranding Remy Reilly by Jackie Campbell Vindicating Shakespeare: A Theater Director’s Study of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice.

5 things to look for in a good publisher: New Book Authors Publishing

New Book Authors Publishing - A publishing company for serious authors.” — New Book Authors Publishing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For authors who have ever dreamed of publishing a children's book, a simple page of text can be edited and formatted into a 24 page colorful children's fiction with illustrations. To write a children's book an author will need a wonderful idea, great characters, and a message that children will embrace and love. The next step is a great publisher.

Whether a writer has dreamed of publishing a fictional novel, a self-help or inspirational book, a cookbook, text book, philosophy, or politics, there's no time like the present for authors and writers to share their ideas, and not just on social media or in the comments section of a blog or news story where an idea may receive a fleeting glance or shared thousands of times, and attributed to the public domain. Social media will come and go (Think of Myspace, Friendster, Vine, and other platforms), but a book is forever.

Authors love working with New Book Authors because...

1. Publishers and editors go above and beyond to create a beautiful book.

2. The publishers understand that every author and book is unique.

3. The publishing team genuinely enjoys working with authors.

4. The publishing team understands the importance of great marketing.

5. No call centers, inexperienced customer service reps, impersonal "author kits", infomercials, or 800 numbers. The publishers and editors know every author by name. Authors will always communicate with a member of the publishing team who can always answer publishing related questions.

New Book Authors Publishing not only publishes authors whose goal is to become a bestselling, top-selling or even a mid-level author. For many authors the goal isn't always a place at the top of a bestsellers list. There are authors who have written books for loved ones, to document family or personal legacies, or simply to document important lessons or information for future generations. New Book Authors publishes authors from all walks of life as well as people with different goals, ambitions, and dreams.

After a submitted manuscript is approved and the process begins, New Book Authors Publishing will format, edit the manuscript for errors, and design the page layout and book cover. New Book Authors will publish the manuscript as a paperback and eBook (hardcover option is available) and widely distribute to major book retailers like Amazon Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, Walmart, and more. New Book Authors is a full service publisher. New Book Authors will actively market the book to the public for authors interested in the marketing program. New Book Authors will also help authors establish an imprint and understand the business of publishing books. Authors retain 100% of their publishing and distribution rights and also retains 100% ownership of their copyright. Authors will be able to view their sales in real time via their author dashboard. New Book Authors will also submit books to the Library of Congress for a Library of Congress Control Number.

Be careful:

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...not so much when predatory publishing companies copy content and use them in their ads to lure or deceive authors into believing they are publishing a book with New Book Authors Publishing. When visiting the website, please look for the following in the web address: http://newbookauthors.com , https://newbookauthors.com, http://newbookauthors.com/services. If it does not say "New Book Authors" be careful about clicking those links to avoid phishing websites that look like New Book Authors Publishing in their web ads on Google, Bing, and other search engines. Look for Newbookpublishing.com .

Information:

New Book Authors Publishing is accepting manuscripts. When submitting a manuscript, please submit a final draft. New Book Authors does not accept incomplete or unfinished manuscripts. If the manuscript is accepted and the process begins, New Book Authors will review and edit for errors and typos before the manuscript is published. However, New Book Authors is the last set of eyes that should see the manuscript before it goes to print, so it is expected that authors have read and edited their manuscripts to the best of their ability before submitting and should submit their best work.

New Book Authors reserves the right to reject manuscripts that may require an extensive amount of corrections or is otherwise, not at the appropriate stage to begin the publishing process. Please review the website in full before submitting a manuscript.

Questions? Complete the form on the Publish Now page of newbookauthors.com and someone will respond immediately. Readers can find books published by New Book Authors Publishing on Explore Authors Magazine @ exploreauthors.com