Actor Comedian Truck Hudson will be featured in the new season of "Manifest" on Netflix

NY, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truck Hudson is an excellent and actor and you can look forward to see him in the upcoming season of "Manifest" on Netflix.

The highly anticipated show should do really well on Netflix. You can also catch Truck Hudson on Comedy Beast Radio. Recently Truck Hudson landed roles on "The Last O.G." and "Power Book II: Ghost". Truck Hudson(comedian) gets to be himself in his natural element as a heckler on the "Last O.G.".

In "Power Book II: Ghost" Truck plays a gangster by the name of "Gold Grill"that gets gunned down. He shows a lot of range as an actor as always. This season on "Manifest" Truck Hudson will look familiar to many, because of the role he played for 2 seasons on the hit TV series "For Life" on ABC as "Officer Henderson". No Spoilers you'll just have to watch "Manifest" on Netflix.

