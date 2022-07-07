Talents ASCEND launch is on the horizon
AI-Talent sourcing platform expands their service to break more barriersSIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talents ASCEND is expected to launch this Quarter as an expansion of Veterans ASCEND. The current platform is an Artificial Intelligence-powered talent sourcing platform dedicated to matching Military Talent with employers based on skills and experience, not resumes, applications or job boards.
Talents ASCEND is a revolutionary challenge to traditional, exclusionary talent sourcing. Eliminating the resume and application first process, employers create a talent strategy that encompasses the Veterans ASCEND military focus, the Ability ASCEND disability focus and our newest focus, Mission2 ASCEND for justice-involved candidates. Talents ASCEND will be open to all talent with priority matching, dedicated to serving marginalized communities.
CEO and Founder Robyn Grable, a Navy veteran and Human Resources executive, personally developed a skills-based methodology for hiring Veterans. This technology was a foundational change in the way employers and skilled talent connect. She intends to normalize the experience of successful employment among the Military, Disabled and Justice-Involved communities.
When asked about her mission to include underserved communities she replied, “This is personal for me. As a female in the military in the 80’s, I had to learn to stand up for my skills and the skills of others. Transitioning out of the military, my skills were undervalued as I was forced to start my career over. Fast forward twenty-five years with marginalization still happening, I knew I had to do something, and it had to be radical” says Robyn Grable.
The continuing labor shortage has highlighted gaps in traditional hiring methods. Talents ASCEND will pave the way for a paradigm shift in talent sourcing, as employers must re-evaluate their methodology and bias that is leaving available, skilled and eager talent out in the cold. Talents ASCEND stands ready to serve and amplify the DEI goals of employers with intentional and inclusive talent sourcing. No resume. No barriers. No job boards. Just the right talent instantly matched on their skills.
Talents ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform, breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI-powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the bottom line for employers. Veterans ASCEND was founded in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. We are proud to now become Talents ASCEND. To learn more, visit https://www.talentsascend.com
