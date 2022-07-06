Official Visit of The Honourable Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, 5 to 6 July 2022

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor is in Singapore on an Official Visit from 5 to 6 July 2022. Minister Pandor called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana today and was hosted to breakfast by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan this morning.



Prime Minister Lee and Minister Pandor reaffirmed the friendly relations between Singapore and South Africa. They discussed areas of mutual interest in which both countries could further strengthen bilateral and economic cooperation. Minister Pandor also shared her views on developments in South Africa and the region.

Minister Balakrishnan and Minister Pandor had a good discussion on bilateral cooperation, including trade and investments, as well as capacity building. Both Ministers agreed to strengthen our bilateral relationship, and that both sides should continue to work closely together for mutual benefit.

Minister Pandor will depart Singapore for Bali this afternoon to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Photo caption: Call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor on 6 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

Photo caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan hosts breakfast for Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor on 6 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

