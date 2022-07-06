Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,459 in the last 365 days.

Official Visit of The Honourable Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, 5 to 6 July 2022

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor is in Singapore on an Official Visit from 5 to 6 July 2022. Minister Pandor called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana today and was hosted to breakfast by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan this morning.

  Prime Minister Lee and Minister Pandor reaffirmed the friendly relations between Singapore and South Africa. They discussed areas of mutual interest in which both countries could further strengthen bilateral and economic cooperation. Minister Pandor also shared her views on developments in South Africa and the region.

Minister Balakrishnan and Minister Pandor had a good discussion on bilateral cooperation, including trade and investments, as well as capacity building. Both Ministers agreed to strengthen our bilateral relationship, and that both sides should continue to work closely together for mutual benefit.

Minister Pandor will depart Singapore for Bali this afternoon to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

 .     .     .     .     .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
6 JULY 2022

 

01SA__0476

Photo caption: Call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor on 6 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

02sa__0452

Photo caption: Call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor on 6 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

03MFAL0094

Photo caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan hosts breakfast for Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor on 6 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

04MFAL0117

Photo caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan hosts breakfast for Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor on 6 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

You just read:

Official Visit of The Honourable Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, 5 to 6 July 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.