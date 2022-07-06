Submit Release
Victims Identified In Apparent Murder Suicide In Somerset Co.

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police have identified two victims in an apparent murder and suicide last night in Somerset County.

The victims are identified as Richard Cantwell, III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, of Princess Anne.  Both victims were pronounced deceased inside their home by emergency medical service personnel. Cantwell and Jarman have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit leads the investigation.  Investigators know Cantwell to be Jarman’s stepson. Both men lived in the residence along with Cantwell’s mother.

At about 4:30 p.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack responded to a call for a shooting at a residence in the 32,000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne, Md. Responding troopers found Cantwell and Jarman, each suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

At this time, the investigation indicates Cantwell and Jarman were inside their home when the incident occurred.  Investigators learned a verbal altercation occurred prior to the shooting

Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence. The Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified and an official from that office responded to the scene.  Assistance was also provided by the Princess Anne Police Department.

The investigation is continuing. 

