3rd Judicial Nominating Commission announces interview schedule for ...

TOPEKA—The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, to interview nominees to fill two district magistrate judge vacancies.



The new district magistrate judge positions were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County.



Interview schedule



9:30 a.m.



Kaitlin Alegria, Topeka, development director, School of Law, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation



9:50 a.m.



Kevin Brinker, Berryton, lieutenant, Kansas Highway Patrol



10:10 a.m.



JaLynn Copp, Topeka



10:30 a.m.



Dennis Jones, Topeka, district judge pro tem, 3rd Judicial District



10:50 a.m.



Break



11 a.m.



Anson Tullis, Topeka, staff attorney, Kansas Legal Services



11:20 a.m.



Christopher Turner, Topeka, director of enforcement data and judicial outreach, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance



11:40 a.m.



Vicki Yost, Topeka, senior paralegal, City of Topeka



12 p.m.



Vicki Zielinksi, Topeka, licensed practical nurse, USD 501



Public interviews



Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at:



Shawnee County Courthouse

Room 403

200 SE 7th St.

Topeka, KS



ADA accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



Nominees for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Shawnee County at the time of taking office and while holding office;



a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and



either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Toby McCullough, Rossville; and Whitney Casement, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka.