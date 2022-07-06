Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,445 in the last 365 days.

3rd Judicial Nominating Commission announces interview schedule for ...

TOPEKA—The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, to interview nominees to fill two district magistrate judge vacancies.  
 
The new district magistrate judge positions were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.  
  
The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County.  
 
Interview schedule   
 
9:30 a.m.   
 
Kaitlin Alegria, Topeka, development director, School of Law, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation 
 
9:50 a.m.   
 
Kevin Brinker, Berryton, lieutenant, Kansas Highway Patrol    
 
10:10 a.m.   
 
JaLynn Copp, Topeka  
 
10:30 a.m.    
 
Dennis Jones, Topeka, district judge pro tem, 3rd Judicial District 
 
10:50 a.m. 
  
Break   
 
11 a.m. 
  
Anson Tullis, Topeka, staff attorney, Kansas Legal Services 
 
11:20 a.m. 
  
Christopher Turner, Topeka, director of enforcement data and judicial outreach, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance 
  
11:40 a.m. 
  
Vicki Yost, Topeka, senior paralegal, City of Topeka  
  
12 p.m.  
  
Vicki Zielinksi, Topeka, licensed practical nurse, USD 501  
 
Public interviews   
 
Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at: 
  
Shawnee County Courthouse 
Room 403 
200 SE 7th St. 
Topeka, KS 
 
ADA accommodation   
 
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:   
 
ADA Coordinator   
ADA@kscourts.org 
785-296-2256   
TTY at 711   
 
Eligibility requirements  
 
Nominees for district magistrate judge must be: 

  • a resident of Shawnee County at the time of taking office and while holding office;  
     

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and  
     

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.  

 
Term of office  
 
After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.  
 
Nominating commission   
 
The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Toby McCullough, Rossville; and Whitney Casement, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka. 

You just read:

3rd Judicial Nominating Commission announces interview schedule for ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.