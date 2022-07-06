United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit Grants Stay

Today the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted the State’s request to place a stay on the preliminary injunction entered by the trial court on June 13th. The trial court’s decision prohibited the State from applying Nebraska’s multi-county signature requirement, which requires ballot initiative sponsors to obtain signatures from 5% of the registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

The Eighth Circuit’s ruling means the State can now apply its multi-county requirement when signatures are submitted tomorrow. The Eighth Circuit will fully address the legal issues at a later date.