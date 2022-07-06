Commerce Team Visits Two Perry Businesses During OIEP Tour

Commerce executives visited two Perry companies – Ground Zero Shelters and J&J Solution – as part of the agency’s statewide tour of Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP) participants. The visits allow Commerce staff to talk with the companies about operations and how they will utilize OIEP. Ground Zero Shelters was awarded $50,000 which will support new job creation and the purchase of new equipment including a compressor air drier and finishing equipment. J&J Solutions was awarded $90,000 which will go toward construction of an additional building on the company’s existing site. The building will be used for manufacturing and assembling power distribution racks.

“Getting to visit with these companies and see their operations first-hand is invaluable,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Commerce is committed to supporting Oklahoma businesses and we are proud of the way the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program is impacting so many across our state. It’s exciting to see how these companies are diversifying their operations and growing, creating more jobs and investment in our state and offering an incredible ROI on the state’s investment.”

Brent Kisling talks with Alex Crow during a tour of Ground Zero Shelters The Commerce Team toured J&J Solutions with Matt Votaw and Darby Votaw

“The funds that have been awarded to us have helped Oklahoma continue to be a center in the manufacturing of American-made products that supports so many different facets in the U.S. economy,” said Alex Crow, General Manager, Ground Zero Shelters. “The process to apply for OIEP and the support demonstrated by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce team has been a rewarding experience.”

“It is a privilege to work with many great Oklahoma companies through OIEP,” said Michael Davis, President and CEO of Oklahoma Finance Authorities. “And even more rewarding to have the opportunity to visit with them and see firsthand how they are utilizing the awarded funds to increase capabilities, address supply chain bottlenecks, diversify revenue streams and grow their workforce.”

Founded in 2004, Ground Zero Shelters manufactures underground garage units and safe rooms, all of which meet or exceed FEMA standards. To-date, the company has installed tornado shelters in 26 states.

J&J Solutions is a “one-stop shop” for the oilfield service industry. The company was founded in 1981 and has adapted alongside the industry, offering solutions to meet the needs of today’s oil and gas producers.

OIEP utilizes funds set aside by the Oklahoma Economic Development Pooled Finance Act (62 OS 891.1 et seq). Participating businesses are required to provide quarterly reports verifying employment levels and expenditures, as well as submit verification of purchase and installation of machinery and equipment. The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at www.okcommerce.gov/OIEP.