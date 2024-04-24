Drone Response and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Announce a Groundbreaking Partnership at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024

Drone Response, a pioneering force in AI-guided drone autonomy, and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership to establish Drone Response’s advanced software development and integrated engineering testing lab in Oklahoma. Set to open its doors in the fall of 2024, this state-of-the-art facility underscores Oklahoma’s pivotal role in nurturing a thriving ecosystem for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), drone, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), and associated Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) technologies nationwide. The announcement, made at the esteemed AUVSI Xponential 2024, marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards becoming a hub for cutting-edge aerospace and defense innovation.

Drone Response’s decision to develop its revolutionary ARISE AI-guided autonomy platform for collaborative drone and UAV teams in Oklahoma is a testament to the state’s robust partner and academic ecosystem. By tapping into this rich network, the collaboration aims to attract local investment, stimulate economic growth through workforce expansion, and foster a vibrant environment for research, development, and intellectual property commercialization. This initiative perfectly aligns with the Tulsa Hub for Equitable Trustworthy Autonomy (THETA) initiative, which focuses on cultivating strategic partnerships in both public and private sectors to drive technological advancements and innovation.

Vince Howie, State Director of Aerospace and Defense, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Welcoming Drone Response to Oklahoma represents a significant stride in our mission to solidify our state’s position as a frontrunner in aerospace and defense technologies. This collaboration not only showcases Oklahoma’s innovative spirit but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to driving economic growth and creating high-tech jobs. Drone Response’s choice to establish its lab here underscores the strategic value Oklahoma offers to groundbreaking technology companies.”

William (Bill) Reh, CEO and Co-founder of Drone Response, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the strategic importance of Oklahoma as the home for their new lab. “Our decision to open this facility in Oklahoma, with support from the Tulsa Regional Chamber, was driven by the state’s exceptional ecosystem for drone and UAV technology development, as well as its dedication to fostering innovation,” Reh remarked. “Partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and engaging with local academic institutions highlights our commitment to advancing drone technology that is not only at the forefront of autonomy but also contributes to the safety and security of society. We are excited to be part of Oklahoma’s dynamic community and look forward to contributing to its economic and technological growth.”

Drone Response’s plans reflect the company’s roots in research at the University of Notre Dame, backed by multi-year government grants from agencies such as NASA. By leveraging engineering, innovation, and business talent from Notre Dame and leading institutions in Oklahoma, the company aims to fuel growth and drive innovation within the ecosystem.

The establishment of Drone Response’s cutting-edge engineering lab in Oklahoma marks a significant step towards elevating the state’s position in the global tech industry, promising groundbreaking advancements in drone and UAV technology. This venture showcases Oklahoma’s attractive investment climate, innovative capabilities, and readiness to welcome and support high-tech enterprises aiming to make a profound impact on the industry and society as a whole.

About Drone Response

Drone Response is a trailblazer in developing AI-guided autonomy platforms for drones and UAVs, specializing in collaborative, mission-driven intelligence. With a foundation in academic research and supported by substantial government grants, Drone Response is shaping the future of autonomous systems for various applications across defense and commercial sectors.

About the Oklahoma Department of Commerce

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is committed to enhancing the quality and quantity of jobs in Oklahoma by supporting communities, bolstering the workforce, and empowering businesses. The department aims to position Oklahoma as a leader in innovation and economic growth.