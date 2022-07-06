Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTC Markets ABTI) Announces Stop Transfer Legend Application to certain shares

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTC Markets: ABTI) or (the “Company”) announces that the Company is updating its Share Register.

ALTEROLA BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:ATBI)

BIRKENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTC Markets: ABTI) or (the “Company”) announces that the Company, following an internal investigation, is updating its Share Register.

In recent weeks, the Company has conducted a review of its shareholder list and, as a consequence, has identified several historical transactions / holdings that do not meet the appropriate requirements to qualify as legitimate transactions / holdings. As a result, the Company has, as an interim measure, and in agreement with Legal Counsel and the appointed exclusive Transfer Agent, added a “Stop Transfer” legend on all affected shares– i.e. those

listed on the Company Share Register as being held by or derived from:

1. London Pharma Holdings Ltd (UK Company Number: 10712042)

2. Future Trends Ltd (UK Company Number: 12021179)

3. Total Investment Holding Ltd (UK Company Number: 09097841)

4. Cennet Investments Limited (UK Company Number: 12649701)

5. Bulls Run Investments Limited (Hong Kong)

6. Norfolk Heights Ltd (Seychelles, IBC Number: 164017)

7. Crystalmount Limited (Seychelles, IBC Number: 144219)

Any investor who is concerned, and has acquired shares from any of these entities, is currently engaged in discussions, or is offered Securities held by the entities should immediately contact the Company at ir@alterolabio.com or write to the Company at the address given below:

Alterola Biotech Inc.

47 Hamilton Square

Birkenhead

Merseyside

CH 41 5AR

United Kingdom

Further action in respect of the affected shares will be taken by the Company pending the appropriate Legal and Regulatory advice and any further action will be subject to additional notifications and filings as deemed appropriate in due course.