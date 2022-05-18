ALTEROLA BIOTECH INC ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INTENTION TO LIST IN LONDON, U.K.

Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTC PINK: ABTI) Alterola Biotech Inc. announces the appointment of Non-Executive Director and intention to apply for London listing.

ALTEROLA BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:ABTI)

David Hitchcock is a life science expert and his presence on the board will only strengthen our team. ” — Tim Rogers, Executive Chairman

BIRKENHEAD, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTC: ABTI) today announces the appointment of Mr. David Hitchcock, OBE as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors. The appointment of David coincides with the engagement of London based advisors in preparation for a London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing.

David Hitchcock, OBE has worked in the City of London for nearly 30 years, most recently in companies he co-founded to facilitate equity investment into UK Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). His experience concentrated particularly in the UK Life Sciences and Precision Engineering Sectors including listings onto the London Stock Exchange. David and his team bought several high precision engineering companies from administration, turning them round and creating over 200 jobs in Wales and the West of England including a standalone apprentice training centre.

David spent 21 years in Investment Banking with 10 years as a Managing Director at JPMorgan and Head of Investor Client Management. David and his team managed the bank’s most senior client relationships with its most important institutional asset managers and hedge funds in the UK and EMEA. He began his City career in Equities at Goldman Sachs in 1992.

Before entering the City David served as a British Army Officer with The Sixth (Queen Elizabeth’s Own) Gurkha Rifles.

He is a Graduate of The Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and Pembroke College, Cambridge.

David has lectured at The Royal College of Defence Studies and the Master of Finance Course at the Judge Business School, Cambridge University. He is a Trustee of several educational and military charities.

Tim Rogers, Executive Chairman of Alterola Biotech Inc. said:

“We are excited at the opportunity to have David join the Board as a Non-Executive Director. David brings a wealth of experience and a strong background of fundraising and corporate governance. His biography is self explanatory and we are fortunate that he has agreed to bring his talents and ethics to the company in preparation for a London Stock Exchange listing. David is a life science expert and his presence on the board will only strengthen our team.”