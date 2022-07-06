$7.4 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in June With Another $892,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $14.7 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $7.4 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during June, highlighted by one Easy 5 jackpot prize worth $209,802. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $892,000, and scratch-off players claimed more than $14.7 million in cash prizes during June.

Draw-style daily game prizes for June included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,550,810, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $2,038,500 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $336,725.

There were also three Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB prizes totaling $450,000, two Powerball match-4 + PB prizes totaling $100,000 and 32 Powerball match-4 prizes amounting to $3,200. One Mega Millions match-4 + MB prize was won worth $10,000, and 18 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaled $9,000.

Ninety-eight players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $102,740, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $531,703. Easy 5 prizes totaled $344,486 with an additional $101,516 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

“More than 31,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $518,120 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $806,384 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 15,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $122,148 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $183,030 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in June were $7,400,482. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $891,945 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current games, prizes, winnings and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $14,720,024 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during June, players also claimed $2,120,429 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated 56.63% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2021. Approximately 33.2% of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.67% compensation, and 4.53% was used to operate the Lottery.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.