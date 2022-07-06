There’s something happening here - 5 years running cloudIT, Phoenix, AZ, ranks on the MSP501 prestigious company list
cloudIT, Phoenix, AZ is thrilled to announce recognition, on MSP501, as one of the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudIT, Phoenix, AZ is thrilled to announce recognition as one of the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 is one of the most prestigious of all lists in the global technology industry.
cloudIT is honored to be among the 501 winners for five years running - from 2017 to 2022.
There’s something happening here! For five years running cloudIT, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, says YES to the MSP501 challenge and makes it happen year over year. Organizations who make the list have separated themselves from all others through innovative growth strategies, a keen focus on customers, the value of partnering and motivating its employees. They demonstrate excellence in business efficiency and agility in the face of an evolving market and business model innovation.
cloudIT has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
This year’s list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and support of hybrid work forces.
“The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. “The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year’s crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year’s list one of the best on record.”
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”
Background
The 2022 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About cloudIT
When asked what sets cloudIT apart from most other Managed Service Providers, Vince Kent, CEO says “cloudIT is different in so many ways, however, there are a couple of things that always comes to mind. First and foremost, I know without a doubt our employees are the key to our success and are our greatest asset. cloudIT employees truly determine the success or failure of cloudIT. I believe we have the very best team who understand our customers, cloudIT, our history and core values. The second thing that distinguishes cloudIT, is our approach to selling solutions to our customers. We focus on the customer relationship and their needs first – always.
Kent also says he is incredibly proud of the continued year over year growth of cloudIT, which is crucial to the long-term survival of any business. Kent founded cloudIT in 2012 as an internal division of a local VAR whose focus was primarily a voice service provider. In 2014, he purchased the IT Division and moved the company to new offices in downtown Phoenix.
cloudIT has 5 key service lines to support your technology needs:
Cloud | IT | Security | Voice | Design
cloudIT.co, give us a call at (602) 875-5400, or email info@cloudit.co.
Jay Henningfeld
CMO
+1 602-875-5400
jhenningfeld@cloudit.co
