Southbound Detour for Route 321 Roadwork Extended Through July

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that a lane closure on Route 321 and southbound detour has been extended through July as improvement work near Kane continues. Pipe replacement issues underneath the roadway have added to the work schedule, making extension of the southbound detour necessary. The work zone stretches southeast of Kane from Wilson Run to Spring Street.

The southbound detour uses Route 6 in McKean County, Route 219 in McKean and Elk counties, and Route 321 in Elk and McKean counties.

As work continues, northbound traffic will still be able to move through the work zone under a lane restriction pattern. Should work remain after the detour is lifted, it will be done under an alternating traffic pattern for both directions, controlled by roadway flagging.

This work is part of a $6.4 million group contract to address various roadways in McKean County. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this job. All work is weather dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

