Route 2208 Boulevard of the Allies Bridge Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 2208) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, July 7-8 weather permitting.

An eastbound lane restriction will occur on the Boulevard of the Allies over Second Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

