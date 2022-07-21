Affordable Braces in Millersville Available from Exeter Orthodontics

Exeter Orthodontist has opened a new location in Millersville, PA

MILLERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics has just opened its newest location in Millersville. This is the practice’s second location in Lancaster County and seventh in Pennsylvania.

“Our goal is to offer high-quality care at prices that all families can afford,” says Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Millersville.

Exeter Orthodontics specializes in both traditional braces and Invisalign. Every patient receives high-quality care from orthodontists using top-of-the-line technology and materials. Patients can expect a comfortable experience from the moment they walk in, to the moment they walk out.

Braces in Millersville cost only $3,995. This includes the cost of x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits. No matter how many visits or adjustments a patient may need, this price does not change.

Invisalign aligners also cost $3,995. These braces have become extremely popular due to their convenience and comfort. Invisalign braces are removable when patients are eating, drinking, or brushing their teeth.

“Some patients may be better suited for braces while others may prefer Invisalign,” adds Dr. Wegrzyniak. “During a free consultation, we’ll walk them through the benefits of both options and help them decide which treatment is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile.”

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Millersville from Exeter Orthodontics, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/millersville-office/ to request a free consultation. Offices are also in Harrisburg, Reading, Exton, Springfield, Lancaster, and Allentown.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

