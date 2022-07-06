Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,422 in the last 365 days.

Bazonzoes Dispensary becomes Bazonzoes Stage July 29 for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will kick off the inaugural performance at the Bazonzoes Stage, a new venue for Lansing, located behind the Bazonzoes Dispensary at 2101 West Willow Street in Lansing on July 29, 2022.

Starting at 6pm, the concert will also feature a performance by hip-hop artist, Sloan Bone.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, ‘The World’s Most Influential Rap Group’ is adding the stop to their 2022 tour in order to support the launch of the new outdoor concert venue as part of their tour.

“We are fortunate to have a lot of space surrounding the Willow Street dispensary. We want to use that space to benefit our local community and the Greater Lansing area in different ways and The Bazonzoes Stage is one of them,” said, Erin McCann-Sabo the Director of Public Relations and Events for Bazonzoes.

“We plan on hosting several concerts during the summer. We just got extremely lucky with timing and the availability of Bone Thugs to be our first performers,'' she continued.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony formed in 1991. They recorded ten studio albums and are regarded as one of the greatest hip hop acts of all time. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is the only group that has worked with 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E, and Big Pun while they were all still alive.

The concert, affiliated with the Zulu Nation and promoted by Urban Diversity, will be held as standing room only. Tickets go on sale at 4:20 pm on July 6, 2022 on Eventbrite.

Bazonzoes Provisioning Center has been Michigan’s first choice in high quality marijuana products and care since 2010. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10am- 9pm and Sunday 12-6pm. For more information on products and services visit www.bazonzoesmi.com

###

Erin McCann-Sabo
Bazonzoes
+1 3133031050
email us here

You just read:

Bazonzoes Dispensary becomes Bazonzoes Stage July 29 for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.