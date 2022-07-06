Bazonzoes Dispensary becomes Bazonzoes Stage July 29 for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will kick off the inaugural performance at the Bazonzoes Stage, a new venue for Lansing, located behind the Bazonzoes Dispensary at 2101 West Willow Street in Lansing on July 29, 2022.
Starting at 6pm, the concert will also feature a performance by hip-hop artist, Sloan Bone.
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, ‘The World’s Most Influential Rap Group’ is adding the stop to their 2022 tour in order to support the launch of the new outdoor concert venue as part of their tour.
“We are fortunate to have a lot of space surrounding the Willow Street dispensary. We want to use that space to benefit our local community and the Greater Lansing area in different ways and The Bazonzoes Stage is one of them,” said, Erin McCann-Sabo the Director of Public Relations and Events for Bazonzoes.
“We plan on hosting several concerts during the summer. We just got extremely lucky with timing and the availability of Bone Thugs to be our first performers,'' she continued.
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony formed in 1991. They recorded ten studio albums and are regarded as one of the greatest hip hop acts of all time. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is the only group that has worked with 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E, and Big Pun while they were all still alive.
The concert, affiliated with the Zulu Nation and promoted by Urban Diversity, will be held as standing room only. Tickets go on sale at 4:20 pm on July 6, 2022 on Eventbrite.
Bazonzoes Provisioning Center has been Michigan’s first choice in high quality marijuana products and care since 2010. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10am- 9pm and Sunday 12-6pm. For more information on products and services visit www.bazonzoesmi.com
Erin McCann-Sabo
