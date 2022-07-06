San Joaquin Valley Homes Closes on 3,000th Home
Local Central Valley Homebuilder Presents Reedley, California, Homebuyers $3,000 CheckVISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central California homebuilder San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) has closed its 3,000th home and surprised new homeowners Jose Ramos and Melisa Silvas with a check for that same amount to celebrate this milestone for the nine-year-old local homebuilder. In addition to the check, Ramos and Silvas received a gift card for Lowes. Ramos and Silvas purchased the single story, 2,100-square-foot Coronado model at the San Rio community in Reedley.
“After looking at many houses – both new and resale – for months in the area, we were instantly drawn to this home’s style, space and neighborhood,” said Ramos. “I knew immediately this was the perfect home for our family. And we are so happy to be part of SJV Homes’ history by being its 3,000th homebuyer.”
Ramos, who was born and raised in Reedley, and Silvas were looking for a larger home as their family was quickly outgrowing their current living quarters. While they considered purchasing a home from a national homebuilder, in the end according to Silvas, “the personal attention and service we received from SJV Homes helped seal the deal.”
“It is always so rewarding to recognize our homebuyers personally – especially during special times like this one,” said Lissa Walker, director of marketing. “We’re extremely honored that Jose and Melisa chose our company to build their very first house for their family.”
The 3,000th home closing comes on the heels of SJV Homes’ fourth year selected for trade publication Builder Magazine’s 2022 Next 100 list, the housing industry’s premier ranking of the nation’s most active homebuilders. The Builder list, typically dominated by large private and public builders, ranked SJV Homes 118 across the nation based on 449 homes closed and $160 million in gross revenue.
Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes is a local homebuilder currently developing new home neighborhoods in Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia.
SJV Homes, in partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate development management company, has now developed more than 35 joint venture projects in California’s Central Valley.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate development management firm in San Diego. It has since closed more than 3,000 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate development management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 40 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Online and social media: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Genevieve Anton
Anton Communications
email us here