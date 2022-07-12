AI Security Technology Company Releases Video of Weapon Detection Event & Live Demonstration : AITX

Share This Article

The weapon detection solution that RAD recently announced is needed right now, at all schools, houses of worship, and other vulnerable properties.” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Security Technology Company Releases Video of Weapon Detection Event & Live Demonstration: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX) Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications. Sales Reaching New Record Levels with Latest Orders Booked in June. New NFT Launched Based on Company Products. Weapon Detection to be in Release of Analytics Software Suite. School Protection Article by CEO Steve Reinharz Published Online. CEO Releases Publication on the New Economy, Jobs and Automation. Planned Entry Into the $17.6 Billion Residential Security Market. AITX Invited by Regional Hospital Group and Top 3 Guarding Company to Demonstrate Labor Saving Solutions. CEO Publishes Article Making the Case for Automation Over Interest Rate Hikes.AITX has released a full-length video of the ‘Being Proactive Against an Active Shooter’ event along with a demonstration of its recently announced firearm detection AI-based analytic. The event was held at the Westin Times Square in New York City Thursday June 30.The Company believes that there are hundreds of thousands of sites across the country, whether K-12 education, colleges and universities, commercial office buildings, transit and entertainment venues that could immediately benefit from this firearm detection technology. RAD’s solution is low cost, deploys quickly, and provides a non-biased level of early detection to potential firearm related events in and around these facilities.Highlights of the event video can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/2um3pycb About AITX:Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Calls for Protecting Schools and Facilities with Advanced AI TechnologyOn June 23rd AITX announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz published an online article that discusses the need for equipping the nation’s schools and other facilities with AI-based technology. Reinharz asserts that existing solutions can provide an effective initial deterrence and autonomous responses at the first indication of an active shooter event.The article is online at https://tinyurl.com/r7n6wu2a AITX to Deploy 13 Units to Fortune 50 Transportation Company; 1 ROAMEO Mobile Robot and 12 ROSA Devices for 2 LocationsOn June 30th AITX announced an agreement with a Fortune 50 global leader in transportation, e-commerce, and business services to deploy 12 ROSA security robots and 1 ROAMEO mobile robot at 2 of the client’s facilities. The client is not being identified at this time due to non-disclosure agreements.6 ROSAs will be at each of the 2 locations and the single ROAMEO will be on patrol at the client’s largest logistics center. The client has experienced an increase in trespassing at many of their locations. The fleet of ROSA units and the mobile ROAMEO robot are to provide a deterrence to these instances, reducing the client’s reliance on costly manpower. Deployment is expected to begin in July 2022. With this order AITX has publicly announced a record-shattering 85 units ordered during the month of June.NFT Based on AITX Best-Selling and Award-Winning ROSAOn June 29th AITX announced a non-fungible token (NFT) program. All digital artwork was created in-house. The NFT celebrates ROSA, RAD’s best-selling device which like the NFT is also unique. AITX expects to announce several large-scale orders and deployments over the coming months and years.AITX Receives Anticipated Large Order, Expanded to 50 UnitsOn June 16th AITX announced an anticipated large order and the order has expanded to 50 RAD devices, adding 13 additional ROSA security robots. This becomes the largest unit order through an authorized dealer. The dealer is DSI Security Services, one of the nation's top security companies with over 4500 employees and over $100 Million in Annual Revenue.Multiple AVA and TOM Order from Leading Global Logistics CompanyOn June 14th AITX announced an order for 5 security robots from a top ranked global logistics company. The deal is valued in the low six figures plus monthly costs after a set period of time.AITX Invited by Regional Hospital Group and Top 3 Guarding Company to Demonstrate Labor Saving SolutionsOn June 9th AITX announced it will be demonstrating its ROSA(TM), SCOT(TM) and RAD Light My Way(TM) Solutions to a group of hospitals and at least 1 major consumer goods manufacturer as invited and arranged by a top 3 guarding company. AITX partners with guarding companies to help supplement labor vacancies that are presently very difficult and costly to fill. Current labor shortages cannot satisfy the clients' increasing demand for security services. AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Releases Latest Publication on the New Economy, Jobs, and AutomationOn May 19th AITX announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz has published a new composition that examines how businesses must adapt in the new post-COVID, great resignation economy. "Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities" is available for download at https://tinyurl.com/uczv5sdj For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) visit: www.aitx.ai , stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com

