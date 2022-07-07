Temecula Valley’s Doffo Winery Rings in 25 Years of Wine Leadership with Long List of Awards and Top Scores
Doffo Winery CEO and Winemaker Damian Doffo gets his hands dirty with his son Lucca during harvest in Temecula Valley
We pay meticulous attention to our vineyards, farming practices, and winemaking. These awards are a reminder of why we are so proud to put our name and the Temecula Valley appellation on our wine.”TEMECULA, CA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temecula Valley’s Doffo Winery Rings in 25 Years of Wine Leadership with Long List of Awards and Top Scores
— CEO and Winemaker Damian Doffo
It has been a stellar year so far for Doffo Winery, the Temecula Valley Winery known for their premium wines, on-site vintage motorcycle collection, and unique wine experiences. From the Sunset International Wine Competition to the Mexican International Wine Competition, to several in between, the winemaking team has racked up nearly two dozen awards over the past six months, underscoring not just Doffo Winery’s ability to produce world class wines, but their important role in leading the quality movement in Temecula Valley and Southern California wine.
“We pay meticulous attention to our vineyards, farming practices, and winemaking techniques, which is reflected in every bottle of wine we produce,” said CEO and Winemaker Damian Doffo. “To see the fruits of our labor recognized by our peers is incredibly humbling, but also a reminder of why we are so proud to put our family’s name and the Temecula Valley appellation on our wine.”
Doffo Winery is celebrating their 25th Anniversary milestone with a series of events and programs throughout the year, including a limited-edition, collaborative family wine, media events, and consumer wine dinners, all with a legacy theme in recognition of the multiple generations involved in the establishment and day-to-day operations of the winery. For more information about Doffo Winery, including their recent awards and their 25th Anniversary in Temecula Valley, please visit www.doffowines.com.
A full list of all recent wine awards can be found below. All wines are Temecula Valley AVA and available for purchase at the winery or online:
Sunset International Wine Competition
• 2019 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Double Gold, Best of Class, 97 points
• 2019 Mistura, Gold, 94 points
• 2019 Salute, Gold, 94 points
• 2019 Zinfandel, Gold, 93 points
• 2019 Malbec, Silver
• 2021 Rosario, Silver
• 2019 Syrah, Silver
• 2021 Concrete Fermented Viognier, Silver
Mexico International Wine Competition
• 2019 Malbec, Gold
• 2019 MotoDoffo Sixty Six, Gold
OC Fair Commercial Wine Competition
• 2019 Zinfandel, Gold
• 2021 Rosario, Silver
• 2021 Concrete Fermented Viognier, Silver
• 2019 Salute, Silver
• 2019 Malbec, Silver
• 2019 Mistura, Silver
TEXSOM Awards
• 2019 Mistura, Silver
• 2019 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver
• 2019 Syrah, Silver
• 2019 Zinfandel, Bronze
• 2021 Concrete Fermented Viognier, Bronze
About Doffo Winery
Founded by Marcelo Doffo in 1997, Doffo Winery sits in the hills of Southern California’s Temecula Valley. This family owned and operated winery produces many award-winning wines and has earned a stellar reputation in the region for its Malbec, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and its unique red blends.
###
Media Contact:
Devin Parr
devin@devinparr.com
Devin Parr
Devin Parr & Associates
+1 818-731-1082
devin@devinparr.com