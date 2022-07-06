Board of Public Works approves funding for Ellicott City climate resiliency

Grant will help protect Ellicott City from flooding; additional grant will help connect a fire station to a public water system



BALTIMORE (July 6, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works in Annapolis approved a $1.2 million grant today for a project to better control stormwater runoff and help protect Ellicott City from flooding. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

The grant, which follows a $2.4 million grant last year for the construction of a stormwater detention basin, is for the excavation of additional rocks encountered during construction.

“With climate change bringing extreme weather, it is more important than ever to invest in water infrastructure improvements to protect historic Ellicott City and other Maryland communities from flooding,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada.

The board also approved a grant for a fire company in Cecil County to connect to a public water system.

The following projects were approved today:

Ellicott City H7 (Hudson Branch No. 7) Mitigation Pond project – Howard County



A $1,245,047 Comprehensive Flood Management grant to Howard County will help fund the construction of a stormwater detention basin to provide flood protection for historic Ellicott City. The new dry pond at the cloverleaf area at the intersection of U.S. routes 40 and 29 will reduce the flows to the Hudson Branch, which passes through downtown Ellicott City. This project is consistent with Maryland’s climate change adaptation and resiliency objectives through the reduction of runoff that is exacerbated by increased precipitation or flooding events.

Perryville Fire Company Station 16 Service Line project – Cecil County



A $79,270 Water Supply Financial Assistance grant to the Town of Perryville will help fund the design and construction of a water main and pump to connect Perryville Fire Company’s Station 16 to the town’s water system. The fire station is connected to a well system, but the water cannot be used for essential purposes due to contamination and corrosion issues from poor water quality. Connecting the station to the town water supply will resolve water quality issues and allow the station to decommission the compromised well system. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

# # #