4th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 94 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 6 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 4th round of Citywide NAT Programme has ended at 18:00 yesterday (5 July). A cumulative total of 94 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 94 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao (Caring Station) 4 July around 06:11, 11:07, 14:59 Lam Kan Gallery of Macao Polytechnic University 4 July around 09:28 5 July around 07:33 Navy Yard No. 1 & 2 4 July around 09:41 5 July around 13:47 Colegio Mateu Ricci 4 July around 09:32, 09:51, 23:29 5 July around 07:54 Lok Yeung Elderly Day Care Centre of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao 4 July around 10:07 Pui Ching Middle School 4 July around 10:27, 22:57 5 July around 01:22, 07:20, 13:59 Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C 4 July around 11:06, 11:38 5 July around 09:58 Macao Forum 4 July around 11:27, 15:28, 22:49 5 July around 11:50, 14:09 Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium 4 July around 11:44, 23:26 Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 4 July around 11:50 5 July around 09:54 Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion 5 July around 00:12, 06:30, 06:33 Escola dos Moradores de Macau (Caring Station) 4 July around 06:46, 12:55 Pac On Ferry Terminal 4 July around 11:32, 12:30, 20:37 Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 4 July around 14:23, 19:05, 20:21 Nam Yue - Qingmao Port 4 July around 14:05, 17:01 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F 4 July around 14:20, 19:36 5 July around 07:37, 10:06, 12:14 Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) 4 July around 14:01, 15:43 Kwong Tai Middle School 4 July around 11:21, 14:09, 14:11(two tubes), 15:59, 22:10 5 July around 15:03, 15:11 Macao Cultural Centre 4 July around 17:20 5 July around 07:06 Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium) 4 July around 14:19 5 July around 09:09 Macau Baptist College 4 July around 13:54 5 July around 11:37 St. Joseph Secondary School 2 4 July around 11:49 Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau) 4 July around 14:54 5 July around 10:32 Tong Nam School (Secondary Section) 4 July around 14:52 5 July around 13:07 Ilha Verde Activity Centre 5 July around 00:18, 09:44 Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section) 4 July around 13:53, 18:30, 21:52 5 July around 09:17, 11:12, 15:02 Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A 4 July around 15:53 5 July around 00:33, 00:52 MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom 4 July around 18:07 5 July around 01:31 Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F 4 July around 19:14, 20:33 5 July around 18:53 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B (Caring Station) 4 July around 22:34 5 July around 00:28 (two tubes) Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section) 5 July around 02:08, 19:07 Son Vo Medical Centre 5 July around 07:10 Zheng Guanying Public School 5 July around 08:21 Escola Estrela do Mar 5 July around 13:05 Dom Bosco (Yuet Wah) Primary School 5 July around 13:32 Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 3/F (Caring Station) 5 July around 18:46

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

Citizens who were waiting for sampling at the above locations and times do not need to worry; they should carry out self-health management properly.

Meanwhile, all individuals in Macao must undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.