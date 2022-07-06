4th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 94 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced
MACAU, July 6 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 4th round of Citywide NAT Programme has ended at 18:00 yesterday (5 July). A cumulative total of 94 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.
The 94 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:
|
NAT station
|
Date
|
Time
|
Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao (Caring Station)
|
4 July
|
around 06:11, 11:07, 14:59
|
Lam Kan Gallery of Macao Polytechnic University
|
4 July
|
around 09:28
|
5 July
|
around 07:33
|
Navy Yard No. 1 & 2
|
4 July
|
around 09:41
|
5 July
|
around 13:47
|
Colegio Mateu Ricci
|
4 July
|
around 09:32, 09:51, 23:29
|
5 July
|
around 07:54
|
Lok Yeung Elderly Day Care Centre of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao
|
4 July
|
around 10:07
|
Pui Ching Middle School
|
4 July
|
around 10:27, 22:57
|
5 July
|
around 01:22, 07:20, 13:59
|
Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C
|
4 July
|
around 11:06, 11:38
|
5 July
|
around 09:58
|
Macao Forum
|
4 July
|
around 11:27, 15:28, 22:49
|
5 July
|
around 11:50, 14:09
|
Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium
|
4 July
|
around 11:44, 23:26
|
Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building
|
4 July
|
around 11:50
|
5 July
|
around 09:54
|
Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion
|
5 July
|
around 00:12, 06:30, 06:33
|
Escola dos Moradores de Macau (Caring Station)
|
4 July
|
around 06:46, 12:55
|
Pac On Ferry Terminal
|
4 July
|
around 11:32, 12:30, 20:37
|
Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium
|
4 July
|
around 14:23, 19:05, 20:21
|
Nam Yue - Qingmao Port
|
4 July
|
around 14:05, 17:01
|
Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F
|
4 July
|
around 14:20, 19:36
|
5 July
|
around 07:37, 10:06, 12:14
|
Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section)
|
4 July
|
around 14:01, 15:43
|
Kwong Tai Middle School
|
4 July
|
around 11:21, 14:09, 14:11(two tubes), 15:59, 22:10
|
5 July
|
around 15:03, 15:11
|
Macao Cultural Centre
|
4 July
|
around 17:20
|
5 July
|
around 07:06
|
Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)
|
4 July
|
around 14:19
|
5 July
|
around 09:09
|
Macau Baptist College
|
4 July
|
around 13:54
|
5 July
|
around 11:37
|
St. Joseph Secondary School 2
|
4 July
|
around 11:49
|
Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau)
|
4 July
|
around 14:54
|
5 July
|
around 10:32
|
Tong Nam School (Secondary Section)
|
4 July
|
around 14:52
|
5 July
|
around 13:07
|
Ilha Verde Activity Centre
|
5 July
|
around 00:18, 09:44
|
Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)
|
4 July
|
around 13:53, 18:30, 21:52
|
5 July
|
around 09:17, 11:12, 15:02
|
Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A
|
4 July
|
around 15:53
|
5 July
|
around 00:33, 00:52
|
MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom
|
4 July
|
around 18:07
|
5 July
|
around 01:31
|
Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F
|
4 July
|
around 19:14, 20:33
|
5 July
|
around 18:53
|
Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B (Caring Station)
|
4 July
|
around 22:34
|
5 July
|
around 00:28 (two tubes)
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section)
|
5 July
|
around 02:08, 19:07
|
Son Vo Medical Centre
|
5 July
|
around 07:10
|
Zheng Guanying Public School
|
5 July
|
around 08:21
|
Escola Estrela do Mar
|
5 July
|
around 13:05
|
Dom Bosco (Yuet Wah) Primary School
|
5 July
|
around 13:32
|
Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 3/F (Caring Station)
|
5 July
|
around 18:46
All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.
Citizens who were waiting for sampling at the above locations and times do not need to worry; they should carry out self-health management properly.
Meanwhile, all individuals in Macao must undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.