Eastbound I-376 Ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland Weekend Closure July 8-11 in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a weekend closure of the eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Monday morning, July 8-11 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) to Oakland/Forbes Avenue (Exit 72A) will close to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews will conduct expansion dam removal and replacement work. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From eastbound (outbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Continue through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel

Take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)

Bear right toward Swissvale

Turn left onto Monongahela Avenue

Turn left onto South Braddock Avenue

Take the ramp toward West 376

Follow westbound (inbound) I-376 through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel

Take the ramp to North 885 Oakland (Exit 73B) to Bates Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

End detour

Additionally, the ramp will close to traffic from 9 p.m. Thursday night, July 7 to 6 a.m. Friday morning, July 8 to allow crews to conduct preparatory work for the weekend closure.

Preservation work on two mainline Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange are included in this $35.41 million project. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement parking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities. Motorists will encounter short term lane closures, night and weekend closures of the ramps and Route 885 in each direction, weekend lane restrictions, and overnight directional closures of I-376 Parkway East, long-term closures of Forbes Avenue, Brady Street, and ramps at the Birmingham Bridge. Short-term and weeknight lane closures of Second Avenue are also included throughout this multi-year project.

Motorists are advised to use caution. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

