All Things Judicial Features an Interview with former U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Allyson Duncan

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features an interview with former United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge Allyson Duncan. Duncan earned her law degree from Duke University School of Law, worked as as associate professor at North Carolina Central University School of Law, and served as a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals before being appointed to the federal bench.

In this 2018 interview conducted by former North Carolina Bar Association President Catharine Arrowood, Duncan reflects on her family, legal service, and professionalism in the North Carolina legal system.   

"Professionalism means aspiring to the highest aspirations of the profession," said Duncan on the podcast. "To work as hard as we can for the good of our clients. To attempt to elevate the standards of our profession and to treat everyone with whom we come into contact with dignity and respect."

This interview is part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's historical video series. A video of this interview can be viewed on the Judicial Branch YouTube Channel.

