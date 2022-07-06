Harvey Heishman Dies of Natural Causes

SAN QUENTIN – Harvey L. Heishman III, who had been sentenced to death in Alameda County, was pronounced deceased on July 5, 2022, at 5:27 p.m. while housed in the infirmary at San Quentin State Prison. His cause of death will be determined by the Coroner Division of the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Heishman, 74, was sentenced to death in Alameda County on March 30, 1981, for the first-degree murder of Nancy Lugassy and had been on death row since then.

There are currently 687 death-sentenced individuals. Information about capital punishment can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, (916) 445-4950 or opec@cdcr.ca.gov