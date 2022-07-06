RUDY LIRA KUSUMA, CEO OF YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY 10X GROUP, INTERVIEWED ON COFFEE WITH AMERICA
Today’s residential real estate market is tricky to navigate, and it was an honor to be featured on Coffee with America to share some of the learnings we’ve seen in today’s landscape. ”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) Rudy Lira Kusuma brought his real estate expertise to the national stage last week during a television interview with ‘Coffee with America’. During his interview, Kusuma shared his perspective on the state of the real estate market, arming viewers with firsthand knowledge about residential real estate as 2022 reached its halfway point. California-based YHSGR has witnessed explosive growth over the past year, surpassing a collective $1 billion in real estate deals and expanding to new markets across the country.
Within the two minute segment, Kusuma provided advice for consumers looking to buy or sell their home in 2022. Using insights from his day-to-day work, Kusuma predicted that buyer demand would remain high for the remainder of the year, benefiting sellers looking to make a change. Furthermore, despite economic uncertainty, he believes the housing market will remain stable due to stricter mortgage lending rules and anticipated consistent demand over the next few years. Additionally, while home prices may level out, it’s unlikely that they will decrease in the coming months.
“Prospective home buyers and sellers are constantly asking for my advice on market trends, when to buy or sell, how to start the buying or selling process, and more,” said Kusuma. “Today’s residential real estate market is tricky to navigate, and it was an honor to be featured on Coffee with America to share some of the learnings we’ve seen in today’s landscape. I encourage any serious buyers or sellers to get in touch with a proven real estate professional to guide them through the process and ensure the best possible outcome.”
Coffee with America is hosted by television industry veteran Sasha Rionda and focuses on consumer-centric segments tied to entertainment, health, daily life and more. As a weekly program, the show reaches a total of 100 million households, including KDOC-TV in Los Angeles.
To watch the segment in its entirety, visit https://www.coffeewithamerica.com/real-estate-trends-with-rudy-kusuma/. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group, go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
