Get Ready to Save: Three Sales Tax Holidays in 2022

Nashville, Tennessee – Mark your calendars! It’s time to get ready to save, with three sales tax holidays in 2022.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved two additional one-time holidays this year, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place each year at the end of July. During these holiday periods, Tennesseans do not have to pay state or local sales tax on certain items, saving up to 10 percent on some purchases.

“During this time of record inflation and high prices, we’re proud to be able to put money back in the pockets of Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings opportunities.”

“We want Tennesseans to know about these holidays so they can take advantage of this tax relief,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

The details of the three sales tax holidays are:

Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers (July 29- July 31): During this holiday weekend, clothing prices under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included. Read more about the traditional sales tax holiday here .

During this holiday weekend, clothing prices under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included. . Food and Food Ingredients (August 1- August 31): During this month-long holiday, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food. For more information, read important notice #22-10 .

During this month-long holiday, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food. For more information, read . Gun Safes and Safety Equipment (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023): The legislature extended this holiday an additional fiscal year. During this period, retail sales of gun safes and certain gun safety devices are exempt from sales and use tax. For more information, read important notice #22-06.

Learn more information about all the sales tax holidays by visiting www.tntaxholiday.com . You can also email revenue.support@tn.gov or call 615-253-0600 with questions.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###