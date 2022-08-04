Mailing List Website has readied databases for Medicare policy B holders all over the United States of America
Medicare Supplement Buyers Mailing List
Medicare Plan B Policy Holders Mailing List
New Medicare Plan Buyers Mailing List
Medicare Multiple Policy Holders Mailing List
Senior Insurance Buyers Mailing Listst
The Medicare B policy also presents different marketing opportunities for the right businesses. Reach active medicate B subscribers with this databaseLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a marketing firm focused on helping businesses and charities to find more clients, customers, or donors. Organizations focusing on dealing with companies will make good use of the many business postal mailing lists available. These are complete with relevant details like the name and corporate title of the appropriate decision-maker.
Other companies or charities may focus their efforts on the general public. These organizations will find the many consumer postal mailing lists more useful. The databases have breakdowns according to both geographic and demographic marketing needs. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to assist both B2B and retail consumer marketing plans.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing & Its Beginnings
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was founded by a disabled veteran. After completing the responsibilities of military service, the next step was trying something different, moving away from defense and focusing on growth. The growth would be in the form of helping businesses build up the most important resources, their customer or client base.
The small start-up formed for this purpose has grown and now proudly boasts a staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing entered the industry on the eve of a major platform shift. The traditional media like television and print marketing still dominated, but digital marketing, though small in its presence, was already gaining notice for having serious potential. The company first began operations focusing on direct mail marketing, which has the unintended side-effect of teaching crucial skills in data acquisition, management, and analytics. When it became obvious digital marketing would rapidly become more important, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was ready. Its data-centric skills provided an early mover advantage for itself and its clients.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has increased its service range well beyond its initial limitations of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. All of the United States is now served, including Alaska and Hawaii. The rest of the continent is also covered, with databases for markets in Canada and Mexico. For businesses that want international access, it’s possible to cross the Atlantic and use databases for European Union markets like France.
Medical Costs Are A Concern
The United States easily has some of the highest medical costs in the world, with some treatments capable of wiping out the finances of an average, middle-class American family. This has created a tense situation for many people, who rely on insurance and other forms of financial aid to help deflect or completely carry the burden of handling medical costs. The Medicare Part B policy is one example, providing coverage for some medical necessities, such as doctor services, paying for outpatient care, or even home health services if required.
Medicare B policyholders who actively use the coverage benefit from cost-cutting measures that can help them lead healthier lives without impacting their finances. This is especially true for people with chronic conditions that can never be cured but only managed, with occasional more intensive medical intervention.
A Specific Kind Of Patient
For a certain kind of business or charity organization, active Medicare policy B holders provide a window into a specific demographic of the American market. Their active use of the policy means that they have health concerns they are proactive about managing. However, it also says something about their state of financial health that they are relying on policy B coverage, even if this is in conjunction with other medical insurance coverage.
This means that both charity organizations and even business investments can get a better understanding of target markets and a higher rate of interest and response if they know which donors have an interest in international charities and even which charities are the ones that garner interest.
Reaching Policy Holders
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has listings for Part B policyholders everywhere in America. Complete national lists are available, but lists can also be scoped down. Regional strategies can target only a specific area, like New England. Things can also be narrowed, to a single state, such as only policyholders in Tennessee. Even individual neighborhoods in a town or city can be targeted, such as only policyholders located in the Castro, San Francisco.
It’s also possible to break down the listings by the categories of demographic needs. Policyholders can be specified by ethnicity, such as only African-American policyholders. Donors can also be reached based on religious affiliation, so a marketing strategy targeted at Catholics can be catered for. Financial categories are also available if there’s a desire only to target middle-class policyholders.
Contact details are available in any formats required. For direct mail, physical mailing addresses are available as the standard. However, digital marketing plans will receive email addresses on request. Telemarketing strategies can get home or business phone numbers. Cellular phone numbers can be provided even for a text/SMS-based marketing plan.
There may be clients interested in personally overseeing a direct mail campaign but lack the experience. Turnkey direct mail solutions are available to assist. The service takes clients through all steps of the direct mail process with guidance. It starts with concept and design, goes to material manufacturing and printing, and ends with distribution using the desired databases. Everything happens under one roof, forgoing the need to source and vet the different vendors normally needed for each stage of the process.
If you want to reach out to Medicare Part B policyholders in the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
Anny Gallardo
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
+1 702-472-8668
email us here