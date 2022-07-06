Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I = SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Allen Village of Bluffton, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Auglaize Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 German Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Salem Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Butler Madison Township FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Carroll Carroll County Landfill IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Perry Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Rose Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Champaign County Transit Commission 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Clermont Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Crawford Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Vernon Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga City of Mayfield Heights IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Darke Twin Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fairfield Lancaster Port Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin City of Groveport IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Worthington IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Columbus Regional Airport Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Worthington Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Geauga Huntsburg Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Troy Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Montgomery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 REISSUED Hardin McDonald-Roundhead Joint Recreational District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ridgemont Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake City of Painesville 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Laketran IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Logan Belle Center Free Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Bellefontaine City School District FFR 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Dr. Earl S. Sloan Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas City of Oregon IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Toledo Lucas County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mercer Franklin Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Morgan Marion Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage Charlestown Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Summit County Combined General Health District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Tuscarawas Village of Dennison IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Van Wert Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wood Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

