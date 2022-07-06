Submit Release
News Search

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I = SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

 

Allen

Village of Bluffton, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

German Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Salem Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Madison Township

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Rose Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign County Transit Commission

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Vernon Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Mayfield Heights

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Twin Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Lancaster Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Groveport

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Worthington

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbus Regional Airport Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Worthington Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Huntsburg Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Troy Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Montgomery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Hardin

McDonald-Roundhead Joint Recreational District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ridgemont Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

City of Painesville

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Laketran

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Belle Center Free Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Bellefontaine City School District

 FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Dr. Earl S. Sloan Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

City of Oregon

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Toledo Lucas County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Franklin Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Morgan

Marion Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Morrow

Cardington-Lincoln Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Charlestown Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Summit County Combined General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Dennison

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

