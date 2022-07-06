Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 7, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I = SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
|
Allen
|
Village of Bluffton, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
Auglaize
|
Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
German Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Salem Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Butler
|
Madison Township
|
FFR
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Carroll
|
Carroll County Landfill
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Perry Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Rose Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Champaign
|
Champaign County Transit Commission
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Crawford
|
Liberty Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Vernon Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
City of Mayfield Heights
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Darke
|
Twin Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Fairfield
|
Lancaster Port Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
City of Groveport
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Worthington
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Columbus Regional Airport Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Geauga
|
Huntsburg Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Troy Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Montgomery
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
REISSUED
|
|
|
|
Hardin
|
McDonald-Roundhead Joint Recreational District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ridgemont Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Harrison
|
Monroe Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
City of Painesville
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Laketran
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Logan
|
Belle Center Free Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Bellefontaine City School District
|
FFR
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Dr. Earl S. Sloan Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lucas
|
City of Oregon
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Mercer
|
Franklin Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Morgan
|
Marion Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Morrow
|
Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
Charlestown Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Summit County Combined General Health District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Village of Dennison
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Van Wert
|
Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Washington Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.