MDA Awards Research Grant for Animal Waste Technology Research

July 1, 2022

University of Maryland to lead project

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 1, 2022)—The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded a $714,000 grant to the University of Maryland to evaluate the MDA Animal Waste Technology Fund (AWTF). The project will provide the department with updated data on animal waste generated in Maryland, along with recommendations for the types of projects that the AWTF should support in the future.

“The Animal Waste Technology Fund has funded state-of-the-art projects for several years,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This year’s grant recipient will provide us with important research and recommendations as we move forward to embrace innovative technologies that support farmers, Chesapeake Bay goals, and other emerging challenges.”

The research will be performed by a diverse project team that will deliver recommendations on innovative animal waste technologies to address nitrogen and phosphorus. In addition, the research will address climate change and environmental justice goals while preserving the viability of the agricultural industry by improving animal waste management strategies. The study is expected to be completed in 12 months.

In September 2021, MDA issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for AWTF grants, receiving two submissions by the December 31, 2021 deadline. A technical review subcommittee evaluated each project and presented their recommendations to the full advisory committee for approval. Read the complete RFP on the website.

About the Animal Waste Technology Fund

Maryland and the other Bay watershed jurisdictions are working together to meet nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment targets needed to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. Maryland farmers play a crucial role in helping the state clean up the Bay. To help producers comply with environmental regulations and remain profitable, Maryland invests in innovative technologies that add value to the farm business model.

The AWTF provides grants to companies that demonstrate new technologies on farms and provide alternative strategies for managing animal waste. These technologies may generate energy from animal manure, reduce on-farm waste in local streams, and repurpose animal waste by creating marketable fertilizer products and by-products. The Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund provides funding support for the project.

For more information, please visit the AWTF website or contact Alisha Mulkey at 410-841-5863 or alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov.

