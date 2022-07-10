Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Owner Is Also Acclaimed Author

Submit Release
HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writers come from a wide range of backgrounds and Elizabeth Jacks Scott is no exception. Known as Betsy to her family, friends, and clients, Scott has enjoyed a rewarding life as an educator, therapist, social worker, ordained minister, and owner of a Hudson Valley wedding venue as well as being a wife and mother. She now adds author to her long list of accomplishments with “Journey to Safe Harbor.”

Scott’s memoir begins with the inheritance of an old sail loft building in Tenants Harbor, Maine. The building contains the memories of six generations and Scott weaves a personal story that encompasses three of them. Beginning with her family’s trauma in Tenants Harbor, she narrates a deeply personal look at a lasting legacy that played out in India as well as Chicago's South Side.

The author's story covers the good intentions of her family that brought unintended and even tragic consequences. Her tale is one of putting service, duty, and “aiming to do good in the world” at the heart of family love. And while “Journey to Safe Harbor” showcases the tragedy and the resulting fragmentation of Scott’s family, it’s also a story of healing, reconciliation, and hope.

These days Scott, along with her husband Al, is busy owning The Hill, an estate built in 1801 and one of the most distinguished Upstate New York wedding venues. Popular with New York City couples planning a wedding in Hudson Valley, The Hill has been featured in Martha Stewart (https://www.marthastewart.com/7916188/kristy-and-marc). The historic Palladian Barn, accommodating up to 300 guests, appeals to couples looking for a wedding weekend of rustic elegance.

Scott is also the author of another memoir, “Widowhood: A Doorway to Calling and Conversion.” She and her husband divide their time between the Hudson Valley, New York City, and the coast of Maine. Between them, their family includes four children and eight grandchildren. “Journey to Safe Harbor” and “Widowhood” are both available on Amazon.

