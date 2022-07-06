Toxic Gases from Demolition Waste Landfills are Poisoning Thousands Globally

Protesters against a C&D landfill in Staffordshire, England. UK Supreme Court Justice Fordham ruled 'I am satisfied that there is a direct effect on Mathew's home, family life and private life from adverse effects of severe environmental pollution.'

Protesters against the Sunny Farms Landfill in Fostoria, Ohio. Agencies in Ohio receive millions in disposal fees and are reluctant to close polluting disposal sites. Sunny Farms takes 97% of it waste from other states and is requesting a major expansion from Ohio EPA