RE: St Johnsbury/Stolen antique tractor
***UPDATED PRESS RELEASE***
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4004987
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: Sometime during the holiday weekend
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moody Hill Road, Vershire
VIOLATION: Larceny of a tractor
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Karl Hammer
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime during the Holiday weekend an antique 1958 John Deere Tractor was stolen out of a garage on Moody Hill Road in Verhsire. Through the course of investigation and the tire tracks on scene, it is believed the tractor was loaded onto a trailer and driven out of the area. Vermont State Police are asking anybody with any knowledge of this incident or anyone who might have seen anything in the Moody Hill Road area over the weekend to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.
Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Shortly after the press release was sent, VSP received notification from the owner of the tractor that it had been located.