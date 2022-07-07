Mytown Technologies, a Portfolio Company of TAP Financial Partners, Adds Nathaniel Mahoney
Mytown is a technology services firm whose web-based application enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time.
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.
Ecommerce Veteran Will Lead Online High Street Marketplace
Mahoney was previously area sales and marketing manager for Click It Local, an online marketplace for independent shops whose assets have since been acquired by Mytown. Among his many accomplishments in that role was the generation of £1.5m in annual sales from ecommerce revenue and local authority contracts.
“Nathaniel brings the combination of expertise and experience that’s required as we aggressively expand our offerings throughout the UK,” said Dominic Brookman, CEO of Mytown Technologies. “His knowledge of digital marketing, social media, and graphic design are critically important as he leads Online High Street and builds that marketplace.”
Online High Street (formerly Leapcog) is one of a number of recent acquisitions that have enabled Mytown to directly reach more than a million people, or nearly 2% of the UK population. It has also secured U.S.-based merchant bank TAP Financial Partners as an equity partner for funding and advisory services to help grow its market share.
Mytown’s software as a service platform and powerful search directory provides an ecommerce marketplace for independent businesses and place-making/marketing platforms that support local authorities, BID’s and small business owners. UK governments have awarded it 12 grants to date for innovation and local business promotion and it recently won contracts with Hammersmith and Fulham councils.
To learn more about Mytown Technologies, visit them at www.mytowntechnologies.co.uk.
