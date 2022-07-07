Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,576 in the last 365 days.

Mytown Technologies, a Portfolio Company of TAP Financial Partners, Adds Nathaniel Mahoney

Mytown Technologies logo

Mytown is a technology services firm whose web-based application enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time.

Dominic Brookman photo

Dominic Brookman is CEO of Mytown Technologies

TAP logo

TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.

Online High Street logo

Online High Street is an ecommerce website and mobile app.

Ecommerce Veteran Will Lead Online High Street Marketplace

Nathaniel brings the combination of expertise and experience that’s required as we aggressively expand our offerings throughout the UK.”
— Dominic Brookman, CEO of Mytown Technologies
LONDON, ENGLAND, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mytown Technologies Ltd., a technology services firm whose web-based application enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time, has added Nathaniel Mahoney as a director on its leadership team. Mahoney will focus on the growth and development of Mytown’s Online High Street website and mobile app.

Mahoney was previously area sales and marketing manager for Click It Local, an online marketplace for independent shops whose assets have since been acquired by Mytown. Among his many accomplishments in that role was the generation of £1.5m in annual sales from ecommerce revenue and local authority contracts.

“Nathaniel brings the combination of expertise and experience that’s required as we aggressively expand our offerings throughout the UK,” said Dominic Brookman, CEO of Mytown Technologies. “His knowledge of digital marketing, social media, and graphic design are critically important as he leads Online High Street and builds that marketplace.”

Online High Street (formerly Leapcog) is one of a number of recent acquisitions that have enabled Mytown to directly reach more than a million people, or nearly 2% of the UK population. It has also secured U.S.-based merchant bank TAP Financial Partners as an equity partner for funding and advisory services to help grow its market share.

Mytown’s software as a service platform and powerful search directory provides an ecommerce marketplace for independent businesses and place-making/marketing platforms that support local authorities, BID’s and small business owners. UK governments have awarded it 12 grants to date for innovation and local business promotion and it recently won contracts with Hammersmith and Fulham councils.

To learn more about Mytown Technologies, visit them at www.mytowntechnologies.co.uk.

Stu Opperman
Impact Players
+1 954-815-2303
stu@impactplayers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Mytown Technologies, a Portfolio Company of TAP Financial Partners, Adds Nathaniel Mahoney

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.