Hélène DeSerres A Look Towards a More Quiet and Joyful Place

I now have a new appreciation of beauty” — Hélène DeSerres

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hélène DeSerres has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Canada, this Artist has earned world recognition and creating an impact in the art world. We share with you some insights from the artist.

"During the last few months, I went through a dry spell not only caused by the demoralizing pandemic, but I had serious eye problems, the fear of losing my eyesight. Fortunately, laser surgery solved the problem, and I now have a new appreciation of beauty. Colors are now more vivid, more subtle.

These paintings done before and after the laser treatment reflects the many emotions the pandemic generated. From discouragement, frustration, and confusion to eventual serenity. A look towards a more quiet, joyful place."

Hélène DeSerres was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.helenedeserres.ca/.

