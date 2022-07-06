Eric Bourget and HalfSerious Helping Non-Technical Entrepreneurs Powerfully Launch SaaS Companies.
Eric Bourget, CEO & Founder of HalfSerious, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Eric Bourget, CEO & Founder of HalfSerious for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT HalfSerious
HalfSerious helps non-software businesses launch and scale SaaS solutions.
Scaling a company has always been a challenge and the current talent market is making things much worse. Most of our clients launch SaaS solutions so that they can scale the business without materialy adding to headcount.
We have developed technology, processes and pricing model ideal for taking ideas all the way to traction. Many of our clients today benefit from their SaaS business model without employing a single developer.
The benefits: higher valuation for the company, higher margins and a more scalable business.
Eric Bourget discusses the newest offerings of HalfSerious, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Eric Bourget was amazing. The success of HalfSerious is a true testament to their team and their people.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like HalfSerious. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Eric Bourget who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Eric Bourget”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
