MarketResearchReports.com: Global Semiconductor Valve Market to Reach USD 2.54 billion by 2028
The new research reveals that the global top five players hold a share of approximately 68.61% in terms of semiconductor valve market revenueLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semiconductor manufacturing comprises four steps including deposition, patterning, removal, and electrical modification. Each of these steps requires a number of valve and fitting solutions. The valve internal surface finish in the semiconductor industry uses 5 RA as a standard.
The global semiconductor valve market size is estimated to be worth USD 1,711.98 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2,545.23 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Diaphragm Valve accounting for 26.44% of the Semiconductor Valve global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 659.33 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.34% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While the Semiconductor Cleaning Equipment segment is altered to a 5.39% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
The semiconductor industry uses ultra-pure water in its processes. Those valves are made of PVDF. The valves are on/off and pressure relief in the size of 1/2 inch to 12 inches. More valves in this market are manually operated rather than actuated. The valves for ultra-pure water applications are diaphragm or butterfly types. They are made in a cleanroom and then double-bagged. Once in operation, the valves are sterilized with chemicals or in a CIP process above 200°F. Semiconductor plants also use stainless steel for their gas lines.
China Semiconductor Valve's market size was USD 235.69 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Semiconductor Valve were USD 381.92 million and USD 229.39 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 22.31% in 2021, while China and Europe are 13.77% and 13.28% respectively, and it is predicted that China's proportion will reach 17.90% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.78% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with a CAGR of 4.28%, 5.12%, and 15.16% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Semiconductor Valve landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 73.82 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 1.99% over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Valve include VAT Vakuumventile, Parker, Fujikin, CKD, Swagelok, MKS, SMC Corporation, GEMÜ, Entegris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share of approximately 68.61% in terms of revenue.
