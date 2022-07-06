Network with Johnson & Johnson, BSI, AstraZeneca & many more at the Wearable Injectors & Connected Devices Conference

SAE Media Group reports: The full agenda and speaker line-up are now available to download for the 3rd Annual Wearable Injectors & Connected Devices Conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group presents the 3rd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference, taking place on the 10th and 11th of October 2022, in London, UK. The conference will consider key developments in the wearable injectors field, including the enhanced demand for on-body injectors and digitalised health as the need for at-home self-administration and routes for delivery of time-dependent, high volume, and viscous drugs grow.

Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk

SAE Media Group has released a snapshot the speakers and themes that will be covered at the conference, see below an excerpt of the overview:

Day 1 - 10 October 2022 - Themes Covered:

Wearable Device Development and Design Part 1

Presentation on: Wearable Devices: from development to end-of-life

•Introduction to device and packaging development

•Case study on wearable device

•Case study on wearable device end-of-life, and considering sustainability, device disassembly and circular materials

•Discussion of FPA: developing an end-of-life product standardconsiderations and design principles

Led by: Cedric Gysel, Manager, Health Care Solutions and Design, Johnson & Johnson

Connected Platforms and Patient Centricity

Presentation on: Behaviour Design for digital health solutions

•Discussion about the importance of patient engagement for successful digital health interventions

•Discussion about the principle of human behaviour and particularly how it relates to adherence

•Introduction to behaviour design process and how it can be applied to digital health

Led by: Geraint Davies, Principal Human Factors Engineer, Roche

Day 2 - 11 October 2022 - Themes Covered:

Wearable Device Development and Design Part 2

Presentation on: Wearable Injectors: Latest Devices and Recent Trends

•An overview of the current wearable injector landscape

•Increasing competition from non-wearable devices

•Current good practice in wearable injector design

•International standard progress such as the new ISO-11608-6 and their implications

•Future outlook

Led by: Tom Oakley, Director of Drug Delivery, Springboard

Regulatory Outlook

Presentation on: Connected Devices and Drug Combination Products Under MDR

(Article 117)

•Introduction to Article 117 and what it means

•Discussion of the impact of MDR on connected devices and drug combination products

•Insight into manufacturer responsibilities

•Exploring evidence and fulfilment of the General Safety and Performance Requirements (GSPRs)

Led by: Arabe Ahmed, Medicinal Technical Specialist, BSI

View the programme and speaker line – up at http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk

3rd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference

10 – 11 October 2022

London, UK

http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk

