Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant - Aggravated Domestic Assault

CASE#: 22B1003697 / 22B1004087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Townshend VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Sarah Weitzel

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/15/2022 at approximately 2105 hours, Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance that took place at a residence on VT RT 30 in Townshend earlier in the evening. Troopers responded and through investigation it was determined Sarah Weitzel had assaulted a household member. Weitzel refused to speak with police or surrender herself for arrest. A warrant was prepared and granted.

On 7/6/2022, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an unrelated incident at the same residence in Townshend. Troopers responded to investigate and located Weitzel at the scene. Weitzel was arrested on the above mentioned warrant and was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks. She was lodged at Southern State Correctional facility on $5,000 bail. Weitzel is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 7/6/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED