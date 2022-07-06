Global Natural Sweeteners Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the natural sweeteners market size is expected to grow from $4.88 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global natural sweetener market size is expected to grow to $6.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the natural sweeteners global market growth in the coming years.

The natural sweeteners market consists of sales of natural sweeteners by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the palatability and shelf life of food products and have the potential to make the food both nutritional and flavorful. These are more natural or unprocessed such as honey, maple syrup, and agave nectar than processed sugar. Natural sweeteners are refined and prepared using methods such as boiling, mixing, pH adjustment, filtration, and fermentation.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market Trends

The growing product innovations are shaping the natural sweeteners market. Major companies operating in the natural sweeteners sector are focused on developing product innovations to strengthen their position.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market Segments

The global natural sweeteners market is segmented:

By Type: Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, Others

By Application: Bakery Goods, Sweet Spreads, Confectionery and Chewing Gums, Beverages, Dairy Products, Others

By End-User: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, Others

By Geography: The natural sweeteners global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural sweeteners market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the natural sweeteners global market, natural sweeteners market share, natural sweeteners global market segments and geographies, natural sweeteners market players, natural sweeteners global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The natural sweeteners global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABF Ingredients, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DuPont, FoodChem International Corporation, Galam Group, GLG Lifetech, Herboveda, Imperial Sugar, Ingredion Incorporated, Madhava Natural Sweeteners, Merisant, Morita Kagaku Kogyo, Ohly, Associated British Foods Plc, DSM NV, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd, Fooditive B.V., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Koninklijke, MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc, Madhava, Ltd., Nestle SA, Pyure Brands LLC, Saganà Association, Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd, Suminter India Organics, The Real Stevia Company, Wilmar International Limited, XiliNat.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

