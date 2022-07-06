Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Tractor Trailer Stuck in Smuggler's Notch

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 22A1004202 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic, Trooper Clay Knight  

STATION: Williston 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111 

 

DATE/TIME: July 5th, 2022 at 2032 hours 

STREET: VT Route 108 

TOWN: Cambridge 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smuggler's Notch 

WEATHER: Heavy Rain 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet 

 

VEHICLE #1 

OPERATOR: Antonio Baldomero  

AGE: 36     

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Miami, FL 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013 

VEHICLE MAKE: PTRB 

VEHICLE MODEL: TR 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None 

INJURIES: None 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 5th, 2022, at approximately 2032 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 108 in the Town of Cambridge for a report of a tractor-trailer stuck in Smuggler's Notch. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located the tractor trailer stuck in the sharp curve located near the top of Smuggler's Notch. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Amtonio Baldomero (37) of Miami, FL. Baldomero stated he observed the several warning signs prohibiting tractor trailers from travelling through the notch but continued to follow his Google Maps. 

 

Baldomero was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints pursuant to Title 23 VSA 1006 (Commercial Vehicles Prohibited on Smugglers Notch-Impeding Traffic) totaling $3544 in fines and four points. 

 

VT Route 108 was closed for several hours until the tractor-trailer could be removed from the roadway. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Stowe Police Department, Department of Motor Vehicles, and McRaes Towing. 

 


Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov

