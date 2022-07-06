Williston Barracks / Tractor Trailer Stuck in Smuggler's Notch

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT

CASE#: 22A1004202

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic, Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 5th, 2022 at 2032 hours

STREET: VT Route 108

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smuggler's Notch

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Antonio Baldomero

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Miami, FL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: PTRB

VEHICLE MODEL: TR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 5th, 2022, at approximately 2032 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 108 in the Town of Cambridge for a report of a tractor-trailer stuck in Smuggler's Notch. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located the tractor trailer stuck in the sharp curve located near the top of Smuggler's Notch. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Amtonio Baldomero (37) of Miami, FL. Baldomero stated he observed the several warning signs prohibiting tractor trailers from travelling through the notch but continued to follow his Google Maps.

Baldomero was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints pursuant to Title 23 VSA 1006 (Commercial Vehicles Prohibited on Smugglers Notch-Impeding Traffic) totaling $3544 in fines and four points.

VT Route 108 was closed for several hours until the tractor-trailer could be removed from the roadway. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Stowe Police Department, Department of Motor Vehicles, and McRaes Towing.