Williston Barracks / Tractor Trailer Stuck in Smuggler's Notch
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT
CASE#: 22A1004202
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic, Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 5th, 2022 at 2032 hours
STREET: VT Route 108
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smuggler's Notch
WEATHER: Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Antonio Baldomero
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Miami, FL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: PTRB
VEHICLE MODEL: TR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 5th, 2022, at approximately 2032 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 108 in the Town of Cambridge for a report of a tractor-trailer stuck in Smuggler's Notch. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located the tractor trailer stuck in the sharp curve located near the top of Smuggler's Notch. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Amtonio Baldomero (37) of Miami, FL. Baldomero stated he observed the several warning signs prohibiting tractor trailers from travelling through the notch but continued to follow his Google Maps.
Baldomero was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints pursuant to Title 23 VSA 1006 (Commercial Vehicles Prohibited on Smugglers Notch-Impeding Traffic) totaling $3544 in fines and four points.
VT Route 108 was closed for several hours until the tractor-trailer could be removed from the roadway. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Stowe Police Department, Department of Motor Vehicles, and McRaes Towing.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov