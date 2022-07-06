Location Manager John Panzarella to Receive the LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOCATION MANAGER JOHN PANZARELLA TO RECEIVE LMGI LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

2022 LMGI Awards Show Set for August 27, 2022

Location Manager John Panzarella (Midnight Run, LA Confidential, The Italian Job, Vice) will receive this year’s esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 9th Annual LMGI Awards. The LMGI Awards ceremony is returning live to the Los Angeles Center Studios on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The announcement was made by John Rakich, LMGI President and Awards Committee Chair.

Rakich noted, “The LMGI is honored to recognize John Panzarella, who has made indelible contributions to the craft of location management. With a career that spanned over 35 years of cinema classics and the great fortune to work with some amazing directors, producers and legendary production designers, it’s highly likely he has location managed more feature film days in Los Angeles than any other Location Manager. He is most deserving to be honored with this year’s LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Known for his creative vision, Panzarella has turned the Los Angeles locale into a stand-in for many foreign locations. While working on Vice starring Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney, his team managed to find seven countries and six states spanning six decades in and around L.A. Vice was Panzarella’s final show before retiring.

Among his more than 50 movies, Panzarella’s many credits include Lethal Weapon, Grand Canyon, Disclosure, The Parent Trap, Nurse Betty, Bandits, Elizabethtown, World Trade Center, Charlie Wilson’s War, Larry Crowne, Aloha, Hail, Caesar!, Jason Bourne and Rules Don’t Apply.

He has worked on numerous films for directors Cameron Crowe, Larry Kasdan, Blake Edwards, Barry Levinson, Curtis Hanson, Mike Nichols, Nancy Meyers, Warren Beatty and the Coen Brothers, among many others. His closest ties have been with the talented production designers Jeanine Oppewall and Clay Griffith, and has worked with Academy Award® winners Bill Creber, Ted Haworth, Dean Tavoularis and Patrice Vermette.

The LMGI Awards honor the creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. Outstanding service by film commissions is also recognized for their support “above and beyond” during the production process. For a list of 2022 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: www.LocationManagers.org.

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Title: Studio Air Conditioning; Diamond: Board Brothers, Inc.; Platinum: Trilith Studios; Gold: Classic Tents & Events, Toni Maier On Location, Inc.; Silver: Hollywood Locations, Inland Empire Film Services, Los Angeles Center Studios, Production Security Services, Riverside County Film Commission; Bronze: Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia, El Dorado Lake Tahoe Film & Media Office, ON-SET Displays, Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Location Portal; Media Sponsors: The Location Guide and SHOOT Magazine.

For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact Erika Howard at awards@LocationManagers.org. For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carol Skeldon at LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

LMGI CONTACT: Erika Howard · 310.967.2007

awards@LocationManagers.org

MEDIA CONTACT: Cheri Warner · Weissman/Markovitz Communications · 818.760.8995

cheri@publicity4all.com

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT: Carol Skeldon · IngleDodd Media · 310.650.8838

LMGIawards@Ingledodd.com