Urban Value Corner Store to Open New location in Legacy West Plano
Urban Value is changing the way communities think about convenienceDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Value Corner Store is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Legacy West and is excited to bring its innovative shopping solutions to this vibrant community. With a focus on everyday essentials, popular food and beverages, fresh food, health and wellness. The Legacy West store will offer something for everyone just steps away from home or work.
Just a few years ago, the idea of finding over a thousand individual items of food and beverage, coupled with locally produced food, at a convenience store would have seemed implausible. However, Urban Value is a new brand of convenience store, one that focuses on the residents and workers of the communities they serve.
These new stores of Urban Value Corner Store offer a wide variety of healthy and locally sourced options, beer, wine and candy to artisanal cheeses and meats. They also offer a variety of grab-and-go meals that are perfect for busy consumers who don't have time to cook.
Steve McKinley, CEO and Founder, said, "Urban Value Store is dedicated to improving the living experiences of the residents we serve. The Legacy West Plano, Texas store is a great addition to our portfolio of stores, and we know the community will enjoy the convenience we bring."
Urban Value Corner Stores are designed to meet the needs of high-density apartment communities, offering residents a clean, well-organized amenity. The stores are also an ideal solution for busy shoppers who want exceptional service, convenience, and value in an urban setting.
Founded to change the way urban residents’ shop, Urban Value Corner Store brings convenience and quality as close to the doorstep as possible. The stores offer a quiet and clean place to shop for various food and beverages, including beer, wine, sodas, freshly brewed coffee, pastries, snacks, and healthy meals. The store also offers essential household items, OTC medications, pet snacks, toys, and local Texas-made products.
Urban Value is a member of the Houston and Dallas Apartment Associations and the Texas Apartment Association.
For inquiries about placing an Urban Value Store in your community, email info@urbanvaluestore.com or visit urbanvaluestore.com.
###
Steve McKinley
Urban Value Corner Store
info@urbanvaluestore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other