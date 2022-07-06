Intelligent Implants Further Expands Product Development Team to Support the SmartFuse® System for Lumbar Spinal Fusion
Erik Holgersson Welcomed as Director of Product Development
Erik’s diverse experience will be extremely valuable in formulating and implementing our product development objectives and initiatives. We are eager to have him join this rapidly growing team!”USA, SWEDEN, IRELAND, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Implants Ltd., a development-stage digital medicine and orthopedics start-up, announced today the appointment of Erik Holgersson as Director of Product Development. Mr. Holgersson brings over 17 years of medical device experience and, with deep roots in research and development, will work with the Intelligent Implants team to continue the trajectory of the SmartFuse™ System to the clinic and, ultimately, to the market.
— Andy Forsberg, SVP, Product Development
“Erik has an impressive track record. His experience with relevant innovations and similar start-up environments will be an asset to our organization,” said Benjamin Hertzog, Intelligent Implants CEO. “I look forward to the value Erik’s background and capabilities with medical systems, R&D, product design, and business acumen will bring to the team to further guide our technology towards commercialization.”
“The technology of the SmartFuse System is complex and having leading expertise on hand is imperative for our clinical success,” said Andy Forsberg, SVP of Product Development. “Erik’s diverse experience will be extremely valuable in formulating and implementing our product development objectives and supporting initiatives. We are eager to have him join this rapidly growing team!”
Mr. Holgersson was most recently R&D Manager at Oticon Medical, developing bone anchored hearing solutions. Prior to that, he served as Technical Category Manager for Mölnlycke Health Care, where he focused on developing products for electrical stimulation of wounds and innovation in negative pressure wound therapy. Erik served many roles with Cochlear, leading the development of bone conduction devices and systems.
Mr. Holgersson achieved his Masters of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Chalmers University, specializing in medical devices. He completed economic studies at Universität Innsbruck.
“I look forward to contributing and bringing my diverse experience in product management and development to this dynamic company,” said Holgersson. “Intelligent Implants’ SmartFuse System is a novel technology that goes beyond just monitoring bone growth. The incorporation of electrotherapeutics accelerates and measures bone growth -- currently, nothing like this exists, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
Intelligent Implants’ SmartFuse system is a wirelessly enabled orthopedics technology platform that has been designed to remotely stimulate, control, and monitor bone growth. The SmartFuse system has been designed to address issues of non-union and bone overgrowth associated with other therapies. The system is comprised of an implant to deliver local electrical stimulation to accelerate bone growth, an external “wearable” to wirelessly power and communicate with the implant, and a cloud-based physician portal and patient App.
The first indication for the SmartFuse system will be for use in lumbar spinal fusions.
###
About Intelligent Implants
Born in 2014 by an Irish-Swedish team, Intelligent Implants operates at the intersection of digital medicine and orthopedics. At the forefront of smart device innovation, the company brings together the latest advances in microelectronics and orthopedic device design.
Intelligent Implants aims to provide innovative solutions to some of the most pressing unmet clinical needs by developing products designed to accelerate bone healing, improve clinical outcomes and patient quality of life, and minimize the financial and human costs associated with the treatment of degenerative disc disease and other orthopedic pathologies. The company is developing a pipeline of products based on the SmartFuse platform.
SmartFuse is not approved for human use or sale in any geography.
Dana Summers
Penman PR
+1 571-248-1996
email us here