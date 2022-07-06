Traffic alert – Vt Route 108 “The Notch” between Cambridge and Stowe

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Traffic alert – Vt Route 108 in the area of "The Notch" between Cambridge and Stowe is blocked due to a Tractor trailer that is stuck in the notch.

This incident is expected to last for a several hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.