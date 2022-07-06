Dr. John Dougherty appointed by Gov. Cox to Utah Medical Education Council
I look forward to working with the other council members to help promote and provide the best medical training for our students to meet the growing healthcare needs of the citizens of Utah.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine (Noorda-COM) today announced Dr. John Dougherty, DO, FACOFP, FAOASM, FAODME, founding dean and chief academic officer, was appointed by Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox to the Utah Medical Education Council. (Photo: Dr. John Dougherty)
The Utah Medical Education Council (UMEC) was created out of a need to secure and stabilize the state’s supply of health care clinicians. The Council conducts healthcare workforce research, advises on Utah’s health care training needs, and influences graduate medical education financing policies. In addition, UMEC facilitates the training of healthcare professionals in rural areas of the state. UMEC is presided over by an eight-member board appointed by the Utah Governor to bridge the gap between the healthcare workforce industry and educational interests.
“It is a privilege to join the Utah Medical Education Council,” said Dougherty. “I look forward to working with the other council members to help promote and provide the best medical training for our students to meet the growing healthcare needs of the citizens of Utah, especially as it relates to pushing forward Governor Cox’ One Utah Roadmap in unprecedented ways ‘crucial for Utah’s success.’”
As the founding Dean of Noorda-COM, Dougherty has played a crucial role in the creation of the new medical school in Provo and its curriculum, resulting in its inaugural class of medical students now completing their first year of studies utilizing an innovative and unique curricular model developed by Dougherty, faculty and staff. It pioneers medical education for 21st century medical students.
The curriculum utilizes short, pre-recorded video segments covering defined learning objectives. Students work collaboratively in small groups of 4-12 people in on-campus learning ‘pods.’ The curricular model is blended with high tech laboratory and simulation experiences.
Additionally, Dougherty was recently a key advisor with the Utah Legislature in the passage of HB295—Physician Workforce Amendments. The bill passed during the 2022 General Session of the Legislature, and following the signature of Governor Cox, became law. The bill creates a grant program to create new medical residency programs, or to expand current residency programs, and provides a grant program to establish a new forensic psychiatric fellowship program.
The program will help encourage the more than 450 medical students graduating from Utah’s three medical schools from leaving the state to do their residencies, which should help keep many of the students in Utah to practice. The UMEC will manage the residency grant allocation process.
After receiving an undergraduate degree in education Dr. Dougherty graduated from medical school from Kansas City University. He is board certified in Family Medicine and holds a Certificate of Added Qualifications in Sports Medicine. He is recognized as a fellow in both Family and Sports Medicine as well as two Academic Leadership colleges. Dr. Dougherty is past President of the American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine (AOASM), an Organizational Physician for the Kansas City Royals serving in the Dominican Republic in collaboration with the Kansas City Royals and Dominican Republic Ministry of Health since 2008.
Immediately prior to coming to Provo, Dr. Dougherty served as Dean of the medical school for Touro University in Henderson, Nevada. Prior to that he served in a variety of senior leadership roles at his alma mater in Kansas City for 20 years.
Dr. Dougherty is a Certified Physician Leader in Administration. He was selected for and completed a Senior Leadership Development Program, a National Health Policy Fellowship and holds a Certificate in Finance from the University of California, San Diego - Rady School of Management. He was voted Family Physician of the Year for Missouri in 2014, named Education Health Care Headliner by Vegas Inc. Magazine in 2018 and serves as a Governor for the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce.
About Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine
Located in Provo, Utah, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine (Noorda-COM) offers an innovative and unique approach to medical education. Noorda-COM provides 21st-century medical students a curricular model blending active, small group learning with advanced laboratory experiences and research opportunities while also emphasizing school and life balance with a commitment to health and wellness. Noorda-COM focuses on preparing future residency-ready physicians committed to providing patient-centered healthcare. Noorda-COM is a private, proprietary institution. An independent governing Board of Trustees oversees Noorda-COM. The Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation granted Noorda-COM Pre-Accreditation status in December 2020. For more information, visit noordacom.org.
